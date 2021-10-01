GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Billings men’s cross country team swept the top three positions at the Providence Open on Friday at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course.
MSUB's Carson Jessop claimed the individual title, finishing in 29:12.0 for his first career win. Ase Ackerman placed second at 29:20.6 and Bryant Edgerton completed the race in 29:25.6.
Ackerman has now finished in the top five in all three races this season.
MSUB was the only full-scoring men’s team. Rocky Mountain College was the only full scoring women’s team. The Battlin' Bears were led by Sarah Paquet’s winning 5K time of 19:53.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.