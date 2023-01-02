Davien Harris-Williams of the University of Providence and Shyan Krass of Montana State-Northern were selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's basketball players of the week.
Harris-Williams is a 6-foot-1 junior guard from Tacoma, Washington. Krass is a 6-2 sophomore forward from Hogeland, Montana.
Harris-Williams averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as the Argos went 1-1 at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic in Billings.
He scored a career-high 34 points against Dickinson State, with nine 3-pointers.
MSU-Northern went 3-0 during a home stand,with Krass averaging 21 points, 11.7 rebounds and two blocks per outing.
In a 74-55 win over Keyano University of Alberta, Krass established career highs in scoring (22) and rebounding (15).
