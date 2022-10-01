MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet.

Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K.

There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20 in the women's competition.

Dalling crossed the finish line in 19:22.3. Edgerton was timed in 25:51.8. 

Tags

Load comments