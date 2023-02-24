BILLINGS — Montana State Billings’ basketball teams will conclude their regular-season schedules with a doubleheader against Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Both the men (20-7 overall, 14-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) and women (23-5, 14-3) have clinched top-two seeds in the GNAC Tournament to be held next week in Bellingham, Washington, securing each a quarterfinal bye in the six-team event against to be determined opponents.

