BILLINGS — Montana State Billings’ basketball teams will conclude their regular-season schedules with a doubleheader against Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Both the men (20-7 overall, 14-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) and women (23-5, 14-3) have clinched top-two seeds in the GNAC Tournament to be held next week in Bellingham, Washington, securing each a quarterfinal bye in the six-team event against to be determined opponents.
Of the two teams, coach Mick Durham’s men have the most at stake Saturday when they tip off with the Seawolves at 5:15 p.m. The Yellowjackets currently sit on an even conference record with Saint Martin’s, meaning that if MSUB defeats Anchorage, it will clinch at least a share of the GNAC regular-season crown no matter how the Saints’ game against Northwest Nazarene at 8:30 p.m. goes. If the Jackets win and Saints lose, MSUB would clinch the title outright as well as the GNAC tournament’s No. 1 seed.
If MSUB and Saint Martin’s finish on identical conference records, tiebreaker scenarios for conference tournament seeding would come into play. Per GNAC bylaws, because the Jackets and Saints split their regular-season series, whichever program has the better won-loss record against teams in the league with a .500 or better GNAC winning percentage (as there are no teams outside of MSUB and Saint Martin’s that can finish with a .750 or better GNAC winning percentage) would receive the No. 1 seed.
The amount of .500 or better teams in GNAC play is yet to be determined; currently, MSUB, Saint Martin’s, Seattle Pacific, Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene all are above the threshold, and Central Washington can join them at a 9-9 league record if it defeats Western Oregon on Saturday.
On the women’s side, coach Kevin Woodin’s team is locked into the No. 2 seed in the GNAC tournament no matter how its game against Anchorage goes. The Jackets cannot catch champion Western Washington at 16-2 in league play (despite beating the Vikings twice) as WWU finished its regular season Thursday with a win over Simon Fraser.
Both MSUB teams are ranked among the top eight in the NCAA Division II West Region, which determines the teams that advance to next month’s NCAA D-II Tournament via the West Region Championships following the conclusion of league tournaments and conference auto-bids. The women are ranked No. 4 and the men No. 5 in the most recent national rankings that were released Sunday.
