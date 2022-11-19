BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park.
The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd.
Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship.
The top three West Region teams automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships next month in University Place, Washington. The top 25 individual finishers earned All-West Region honors.
Western Washington's men placed second to Chico State and Azusa Pacific was third.
Chico State's women were second to Stanislaus State. Biola (California) was third.
Charlie Dannatt of Simon Fraser (British Columbia) was the individual winner for the men, covering the 10K course in 30 minutes, 7.49 seconds.
For the women, Naomi Bailey of Alaska (Fairbanks) ran a 20:53.08) clocking for 6K to win.
MSUB's men were paced by senior Ase Ackerman, who placed 49th at 31:42.35. Senior teammate Logan Straus was 51st at 31:44.56.
Junior Bryant Edgerton was 62nd at 32:06.08.
There were 139 finishers for the men.
Senior Kailee Stoppel of MSUB placed 74th in the women's race at 22:47.69.
There were 167 finishers for the women.
Both men and women had 26 teams competing for the West Region championships.
