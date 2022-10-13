Callum Bryan and Ryan Hanley scored goals Thursday afternoon as the Montana State Billings men cracked the win column in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference soccer standings with a 2-0 triumph over Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington.
Bryan scored in the 43rd minute and Hanley in the 84th minute for the Yellowjackets (3-6-2, 1-3-2).
MSUB outshot the Saints 23-8. Bryan's goal was his third of the season.
SMU had beaten MSUB 3-0 in Billings on Sept. 29.
In women's soccer, MSUB fought to a 1-1 tie with visiting Simon Fraser University at Yellowjacket Field. Vendela Andersson headed home her first goal of the season for the Yellowjackets.
Andersson scored in the 13th minute, with the Red Leafs getting the equalizer in the 54th minute from Chelsea Crocq.
The Yellowjackets are 1-9-4 overall and 1-6-2 in conference. SFU is 3-5-5 overall and 2-4-3 in the GNAC.
MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan had 10 saves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.