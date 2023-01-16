PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors.
The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came to town with both teams yet to drop a GNAC contest. The first half saw SMU edge ahead by eight points but the comeback was on in the second half where MSUB outscored the visitors 44-25 to take the victory with a final score of 72-61.
Montana State Billings’ strong defense was backed up by critical shooting from long range as the Yellowjackets shot 40% from beyond the three-point arc in the second frame.
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins led four MSUB players to score in double digits with 22 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Wiggins shot 7 for 16 from the field, 3 for 8 from three-point range and a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.
Montana State Billings rounded out the week with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday. Defense proved to be a strength again for the Yellowjackets as they held the Wolves to 37.9% from the field, including a first half where they limited WOU to just eight field goals. They turned that defense into offensive output as well, outscoring the Wolves in fast-break points, 15-6.
Senior guard Abdul Bah led all scorers on Saturday, putting up 18 points along with three rebounds and an assist. He was joined in double-digit scoring by sophomore center Emmanuel Ajanaku,who knocked down 13 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the field to go with five boards. Junior guard Steven Richardson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
The pair of wins moved MSUB into sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings with an 8-0 conference record (14-4 overall). The Yellowjackets have now won their last six games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.