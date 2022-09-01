BILLINGS — Reggie Nicolas scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute Thursday afternoon as visiting Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.

The match was part of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger.

The Thunderwolves outshot the Yellowjackets, 15-2.

Gabriel Campora assisted on the goal by Nicolas.

MSUB goaltender Jeremi Campagnolo had eight saves. CSU-Pueblo goalie Nils Roth had two saves in posting the shutout.

MSUB will take on UC Colorado Springs on Saturday afternoon.

