BILLINGS — Reggie Nicolas scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute Thursday afternoon as visiting Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
The match was part of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger.
The Thunderwolves outshot the Yellowjackets, 15-2.
Gabriel Campora assisted on the goal by Nicolas.
MSUB goaltender Jeremi Campagnolo had eight saves. CSU-Pueblo goalie Nils Roth had two saves in posting the shutout.
MSUB will take on UC Colorado Springs on Saturday afternoon.
