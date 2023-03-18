MSUB softball drops 2 games at Saint Martin's Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings suffered a pair of losses 2-1 and 6-2 Saturday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at Saint Martin's University.The Yellowjackets fell to 7-14 overall and 1-5 in conference. The Saints improved to 12-5 and 3-1.Saints' pitcher Abby Runyon threw a no-hitter in the second game, striking out four and walking three.MSUB was limited to five hits by Saint Martin's pitchers Tia Ridings and Chloe Leverington in the opening game. Jazlyn Kalehuawehe had two of the Yellowjacket hits.MSUB pitcher Alyssa Etheridge tossed a two-hitter in the opener. She struck out seven and walked four.Haley Agena had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times in the second contest for Saint Martin's. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Billings Gnac Softball At Saint Martin's Lacey, Washington College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured Montana State men battle Kansas State but fall short in 2nd straight NCAA Tournament Malta native Sophia Stiles helps lift Florida Gulf Coast to win over Wazzu in NCAA tourney Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
