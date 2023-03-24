MSUB splits opening doubleheader of series with Western Oregon Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University exchanged wins on Friday during a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.The Yellowjackets (11-13 overall, 5-5 GNAC) won the first game 17-7, while the Wolves (12-8, 6-4) prevailed in the second, 8-5.On a day full of offense, MSUB's sophomore third baseman Kaden Kirshenbaum excelled at the plate. He batted 6 for 8 over the two games, with a pair of home runs, six RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen basses.Kirshenbaum leads the GNAC in home runs and is tied for first in RBIs. The Yellowjackets jumped ahead 8-0 in the opener.Besides two HRs by Kirshenbaum, teammates Zach Blaszak, Carson Green and AJ Wagenmann also homered in Game 1 for MSUB.Jake Finkelstein was the winning pitcher in relief for the Yellowjackets.Kirshenbaum had five RBIs in the opener.The Yellowjackets and Wolves are scheduled to play another doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon, at Pirtz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Billings Baseball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pirtz Field Western Oregon University Kaden Kirshenbaum College-sports featured 1 for 1: Columbus run-rules Sidney in each schools' baseball debuts Corvallis Blue Devils off and running with season-opening track and field meet Saturday Butte High and Butte Central prepare for inaugural baseball season Montana track and field teams to make outdoor debut in weekend home meet 'It's tough to leave them': Charlie Johnson steps down as Billings West girls basketball coach