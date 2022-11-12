TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake.
She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5.
Chavez, who was the Yellowjackets' first triathlete when the program started, used a strong effort in the cycling and running portions to move up in the overall results.
MSUB's Izzy Siegle placed 47th with a time of 1:28:37.8.
