STOCKTON, Missouri — Two Montana State Billings triathletes competed Saturday at the NCAA national qualifier meet at Stockton State Park.
Junior Madisan Chavez placed 22nd among the field of 28 competitors with a time of 1:16.11. Teammate Izzy Sigle, a sophomore, didn't complete the course consisting of swimming, cycling and running.
Megan Buchanan of Colorado Mesa won the event with a total time of 1:03.30. Colorado Mesa also won the team title.
The NCAA Division II national championship meet is Nov.12 at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona.
