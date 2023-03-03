BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aspen Giese came up with 20 points and eight rebounds Friday night as second-seeded Montana State Billings beat third-seeded Central Washington 75-62 to advance to the women's championship game at the GNAC basketball tournament.

The title game is scheduled for Saturday night and the Yellowjackets (24-6) will be pitted against either top-seeded Western Washington or fifth seeded Seattle Pacific.

