BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aspen Giese came up with 20 points and eight rebounds Friday night as second-seeded Montana State Billings beat third-seeded Central Washington 75-62 to advance to the women's championship game at the GNAC basketball tournament.
The title game is scheduled for Saturday night and the Yellowjackets (24-6) will be pitted against either top-seeded Western Washington or fifth seeded Seattle Pacific.
It will be MSUB's first appearance in the title game since 2012 when the Yellowjackets won it all.
Giese, a sophomore guard, shot 8 of 17 from the field against CWU, with a pair of three-pointers. She also had three assists.
Besides the heroics of Giese in the first semifinal game, MSUB also received 17 points and six rebounds from senior forward Taryn Shelley.
Teammates Kortney Nelson and Cariann Kunkel both supplied 10 points. They also combined for seven assists and made 10 of 11 free throws.
“It was a great game tonight,” said Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “I thought we got some of the shots we wanted. We talked about being aggressive both offensively and defensively, I thought we did just that. I am so proud of my team. We are looking forward to tomorrow and playing in the championship.”
Central Washington (21-8) received 19 points from Valerie Huerta and 18 apiece from Samantha Bowman and Asher Cai.
Bowman also grabbed 16 rebounds for a double-double.
The game was knotted at 29-all at halftime.
MSUB was ahead 49-45 going into the fourth quarter. The Yellowjackets ended the game on a 26-17 run.
Giese scored 13 of her points during the final period.
The Yellowjackets shot 42.2% overall, including 9 of 19 (47.4%) from 3-point distance. MSUB had just eight turnovers.
The winners scored 20 points off the Wildcats' 15 turnovers.
