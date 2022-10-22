UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Montana State Billings senior Ase Ackerman set a personal best in the 8K Saturday while competing at the NCAA Division II pre-nationals cross country meet.
Ackerman was the Yellowjackets' top performer, running a time of 24 minutes, 41.4 seconds and taking 28th place out of a field of 217 runners.
His previous best time of 25:00.7 was set at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in 2021.
MSUB's Logan Straus placed 107th in 25:63.2. Teammate Bryant Edgerton was 135th at 26:25.7.
Dillon Powell of Colorado Mines won the race in 23:19.8. The Orediggers also captured the team title with 19 points.
