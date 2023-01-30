MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday.Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska. She went 16-9.25 in the long jump and 36-8.25 in the triple jump.Lynn finished less than an inch ahead of teammate Madison Thompson in the long jump. She won the triple jump by almost a foot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoot Track Athlete Of The Week Montana State Billings Kendall Lynn Don Holst Open Chadron, Nebraska Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Stay hungry': Unbeaten Wolf Point boys pull together and sprint to best start in 12 years Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.