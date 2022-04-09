KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women’s wrestling achieved full national championship status in the NAIA on Saturday.

The NAIA and its national administrative council voted to make the change at the annual NAIA convention in Kansas City, giving the association 28 national championship events.

Previously, women’s wrestling was on invitational status.

“This is a great day for the sport of wrestling and all of our women’s wrestling student-athletes,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr was quoted as saying in a press release. “Women’s wrestling has seen sustained growth, and we are proud to become the first collegiate athletics association to offer this as a championship sport.”

The NAIA has yet to determine the championship format or what qualification for the national tournament would look like. The organization said it expects to have those logistics settled during the summer.

There is an NAIA women’s wrestling program at the University of Providence in Great Falls. The Argos compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference for women’s wrestling.

Tags

Load comments