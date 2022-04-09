KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women’s wrestling achieved full national championship status in the NAIA on Saturday.
The NAIA and its national administrative council voted to make the change at the annual NAIA convention in Kansas City, giving the association 28 national championship events.
Previously, women’s wrestling was on invitational status.
“This is a great day for the sport of wrestling and all of our women’s wrestling student-athletes,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr was quoted as saying in a press release. “Women’s wrestling has seen sustained growth, and we are proud to become the first collegiate athletics association to offer this as a championship sport.”
The NAIA has yet to determine the championship format or what qualification for the national tournament would look like. The organization said it expects to have those logistics settled during the summer.
There is an NAIA women’s wrestling program at the University of Providence in Great Falls. The Argos compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference for women’s wrestling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.