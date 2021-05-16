BILLINGS — Chase Smith of Helena, a fifth-year senior at the University of Washington, cleared 17 feet, 1 inch on his third attempt Sunday to win the men's pole vault at the Pac-12 outdoor track and field championships Sunday in Los Angeles.
Smith edged Stanford's J.T. Herrscher for the title. Herrscher's best jump was 6-11. Smith previously was a record-setter and state champion at Helena High.
Meanwhile, Christina Aragon of Stanford placed third in the women’s 1,500 finals on Sunday at the Pac-12 championships. The Billings Senior graduate finished the event in a time of 4:16.10.
Missoula Sentinel grad and Nebraska jumper Ashley McElmurry placed fourth in the women's triple jump at the Big Ten championships with a personal-best leap of 41-1¾ inches.
Sentinel alum and Washington freshman Lauren Heggen placed 13th in the women's triple jump at the Pac-12 meet with a leap of 40-7½ inches.
Got his 👑 at last!— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 17, 2021
Fifth-year senior Chase Smith delivers on this third attempt at 17-1 and he is the 𝐏𝐀𝐂-𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍!!
Washington's FOURTH 🥇 of the weekend!#GoHuskies x #Pac12TF pic.twitter.com/WHLTWt9DoX
Minnesota’s Hailey Poole, a Huntley Project alum, recorded a career-best throw in the women’s javelin Sunday with a mark of 158-2 to place fifth at the Big Ten championships. The Gophers’ Carter Hughes of Sidney placed 20th in the men’s shot put.
Colorado distance runner Annie Hill, a Kalispell Glacier product, finished in 16th place in the 5,000 meters at the Pac-12 meet with a time of 16:23.08.
Alexa Arthun of Manhattan, a hurdler at Navy, took fifth in the finals of the IC4A/ECAC women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.93, the second-best time in academy history. Arthun also took ninth in the 400 hurdles at 1:03.73, and was a member of Navy’s second-place-finishing 400 relay team.
Also for Navy, Billings West alum Simon Petsch was fourth in the 400 meters at the IC4A/ECAC championships with a time of 48.14. He also helped the team place second in the 1,600 relay.
The Bozeman duo of Aislinn Overby and Delaney Bahn placed 10th and 12th, respectively, in the women’s high jump at the Pac-12 championships. Overby, from Arizona State, and Bahn, from Oregon State, each cleared the bar at 5-5.
Wichita State thrower Anna Zimmer, from Lewistown, threw the discus 119-2 in her flight Sunday to place 19th in that event at the American Athletic Conference championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.