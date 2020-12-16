BILLINGS — As it does every year, the Dickinson State football program has recruited Montana heavily. As of Wednesday’s early signing period, nine Montanans from the Class of 2021 have committed to the North Dakota NAIA school.
Those nine Montana commits are: Shepherd’s Mason Faulk, Miles City’s Carson Hunter, Glasgow’s Loden Idler, Hamilton’s Carter Lake, Havre’s Carson Lunak, Froid-Lake’s Colt Miller, Bozeman’s Brooks Talbot, Scobey’s Jayce Tande and Billings Skyview’s Jackson Willems.
Faulk, who committed on Saturday, is a wide receiver/defensive back who led Shepherd with seven interceptions, scored eight touchdowns and tallied 31 tackles this past season. He earned a Class B all-state selection.
COMMITTED: Very blessed thanks @JasonThier for this opportunity to continue my football career at the next level #hawksareup 🦅 pic.twitter.com/X4a5eXfrPQ— Mason faulk (@Masonfaulk2) December 13, 2020
Hunter is a two-time all-state quarterback who helped the Cowboys win the 2019 Class A state title and nearly led them back to that stage this fall (Miles City lost to Billings Central 17-10 in the semifinals).
Excited to announce my commitment to Dickinson State University! Appreciate all the coaches and staff for their efforts during this process. All backed by a great community with unreal support! @CoachPStanton @JasonThier @RMcCarvel @BlueHawkFB #BlueHawks pic.twitter.com/jShPBvK0We— Carson Hunter (@carsonhunter_11) December 16, 2020
Idler is also an all-state QB who propelled his team to this year’s state semifinals (the Scotties lost to eventual Class B champion Manhattan 43-18). In 12 games this year, he completed 71 of 136 passes (52.2%) for 956 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he rushed for 802 yards and 13 TDs on 119 carries (6.7 yards per run). Idler, who also played defensive back, is listed as a wide receiver in his DSU commitment post on Twitter, published Tuesday.
Blessed to announce my commitment to play college football @BlueHawkFB! Thanks to all the coaches, teammates, family members, and community for all the support. #rollhalwks pic.twitter.com/JcO6Q4tton— Loden J. Idler (@loden_idler) December 15, 2020
Lake is a linebacker who recorded 84 tackles in nine games this fall. He helped Hamilton reach the State A semifinals for the fourth straight season.
I am very excited to announce my commitment to @BlueHawkFB thank you to @JasonThier @CoachPStanton @RMcCarvel and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level!! #HAWKSRUP #RollHawks 🔵🦅 pic.twitter.com/g6H44Om7Cj— Carter Lake (@CarterLake5) December 15, 2020
Lunak is a lineman who earned second-team all-Eastern A honors for offense and defense.
Blessed to announce my commitment to be a student athlete for Dickinson State University! Thank you @RMcCarvel and @CoachPStanton for the amazing opportunity. #RollHawks pic.twitter.com/D8xqc4Vrig— Carson L (@Carson_Lunak56) December 14, 2020
Miller is a tight end/defensive end who helped the Redhawks win this year’s 6-Man state title, their first in program history. Miller received a first-team all-Eastern 6-Man selection.
Very excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Dickinson State university! Big thanks to everyone who has helped make this possible! #rollhawks pic.twitter.com/BiArHWFsdW— Colt Miller (@coltmill21) December 13, 2020
Talbot is a two-time Class AA all-state linebacker who played a key role on the 2019 state champion Hawks and helped this year’s Bozeman team reach the semifinals, where it lost to Billings West 24-17.
I am so excited to announce my commitment to Dickinson State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me with this process! Thank you @RMcCarvel @CoachPStanton @JasonThier for this opportunity! Go Blue Hawks!!!!🦅 pic.twitter.com/WJRr498TeB— Brooks Talbot (@TalbotBrooks) December 14, 2020
Tande is an all-state quarterback who led the Spartans to this year’s 8-Man state title game, where they lost to Drummond-Philipsburg 44-6. In his DSU commitment Twitter post, published Sunday, Tande is listed as a wide receiver.
Excited to continue my academic and football career @BlueHawkFB!— Jayce Tande (@JayceTande) December 13, 2020
Thanks to everyone that has helped me get to this point! pic.twitter.com/y3mF11udGe
Willems, who committed on Friday, is an all-state tight end/linebacker who recorded 109 total tackles (50 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception this past season for the Falcons. On offense, he caught six passes for 100 yards and three scores.
Super excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Dickinson State University! Huge thanks to my parents, coaches, and everyone who made this possible! Can’t wait to get started! Go Blue Hawks! pic.twitter.com/BZSUCkuq5t— Jackson Willems (@WillemsJackson) December 11, 2020
The Blue Hawks went 9-0 this fall and won the North Star Athletic Association title. DSU’s 2020 roster features 41 players (32 active) from Montana.
