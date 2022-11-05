LEWISTON, Idaho — Callie Stevens had 28 points and a career-high eight rebounds Saturday as No. 22 Lewis-Clark State outlasted No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 80-73 in double overtime in women's basketball.
The Warriors outscored the Battlin' Bears 14-7 in the second OT.
L-C State (2-1) also received 14 points from Hannah Broyles and 11 points and 14 rebounds from Maddie Holm.
Rocky, which lost to L-C State 95-69 on Friday, was led by the 22 points of Kloie Thatcher and Morgan Baird.
Mackenzie Dethman had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Rocky (1-2) shot 31.3% overall, including 8 of 31 from 3-point range.
