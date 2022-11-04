LEWISTON, Idaho —Payton Hymas and Hannah Broyles combined for 36 points and 10 rebounds Friday as No. 22 Lewis-Clark State College downed No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 95-69 in women's basketball.
Hymas supplied 19 points and five rebounds. Broyles had 17 points and five rebounds for the Warriors (1-1).
The Battlin' Bears (1-1) shot just 30% from the field.
Freshman Iliana Moran tallied 20 points, three assists and four steals. Freshman Brenna Linse ended up with eight points, six rebounds and one steal.
The Warriors led 50-35 at halftime and then went on a 25-9 spurt in the third quarter.
