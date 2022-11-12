EL CAJON, Calif. — No. 19 Vanguard University used a strong second half in beating No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 69-47 Saturday in women's basketball.

The Battlin' Bears (2-3) trailed by six, 33-27, at halftime, but were outscored 36-20 after intermission.

Vanguard's Halle Si'i led all scorers with 25 points. She also had six assists.

The Lions shot 51.1% from the field.

Kloie Thatcher had 11 points and two steals for Rocky. Teammate Dominique Stephens finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

