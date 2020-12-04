LEWISTON, Idaho — Travis Yenor collected 18 points, seven rebounds and knocked down six 3-pointers Friday night as Lewis-Clark State defeated Yellowstone Christian College of Billings 82-54 in men's basketball.

The Warriors (1-0) led by 30 points during the second half, while also getting 11 points from Damek Mitchell and 10 from Trystan Bradley. L-C State, ranked fifth nationally in the NAIA, shot 52% from the field and drained 15 3-pointers.

YCC (0-4), which shot 33% overall, was led by the 18 points and seven rebounds of Derrian Reed. Teammate Devin Jones contributed 16 points and five rebounds.

L-C State led 38-29 at halftime and outscored YCC 44-25 in the second half.

The Warriors and Centurions are scheduled to play again on Saturday afternoon. It will be an exhibition game for YCC.

