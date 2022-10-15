BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory.

Kascia Muscutt also scored for WWU.

The host Yellowjackets fell to 1-10-4 overall and 1-7-2 overall.

MSUB's goaltender Clare Keenan, the GNAC saves leader with 88 this season, made eight more stops against the Vikings.

WWU outshot MSUB 19-5.

