BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.
Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory.
Kascia Muscutt also scored for WWU.
The host Yellowjackets fell to 1-10-4 overall and 1-7-2 overall.
MSUB's goaltender Clare Keenan, the GNAC saves leader with 88 this season, made eight more stops against the Vikings.
WWU outshot MSUB 19-5.
