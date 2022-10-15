ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No. 9-ranked Alaska Anchorage hit .330 with 19 blocks Saturday night in sweeping Montana State Billings 25-16, 25-7, 25-19 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Seawolves are now 21-1 on the season and 11-0 in conference play. The Yellowjackets tumbled to 7-12 overall and 0-11 in conference.
UAA received a match-high 13 kills from Eve Stephens. Teammate Lisa Jaunet added 11.
MSUB offense was limited to a season-low minus .012 hitting percentage. Caty Havekost and Olivia Schwartz had four kills apiece for the Yellowjackets.
Teammate Christine Funk added 13 digs.
