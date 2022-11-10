BILLINGS — Calley Heilborn had 12 kills and Gabby Gunterman 11 Thursday night as No. 9 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

WWU improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in conference. MSUB fell to 7-19 and 0-17.

Heiborn also had 13 digs for a double-double. Teammate Malia Aleaga also doubled up with 34 assists and 10 digs.

The Yellowjackets received eight kills from Caty Havekost and 10 digs from Jahsita Fa'ali'i.

MSUB ends its season with a home match against Simon Fraser on Saturday at 1 p.m.

