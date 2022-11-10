BILLINGS — Calley Heilborn had 12 kills and Gabby Gunterman 11 Thursday night as No. 9 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
WWU improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in conference. MSUB fell to 7-19 and 0-17.
Heiborn also had 13 digs for a double-double. Teammate Malia Aleaga also doubled up with 34 assists and 10 digs.
The Yellowjackets received eight kills from Caty Havekost and 10 digs from Jahsita Fa'ali'i.
MSUB ends its season with a home match against Simon Fraser on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.