BILLINGS — For Parker Filius, the conclusion to the journey was worth the wait.
The wrestler, who as a Class A champion for the Havre Blue Ponies from 2014-17 is a member of Montana’s four-time state champions club, experienced payday for the first time at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships over the weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Purdue Boilermaker wrestled to a seventh-place finish at 141 pounds at the three-day championship tourney at the BOK Center. Overall, Filius had a 4-2 record at the season-ending tourney, starting off with wins in the first two rounds on Thursday to reach the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time.
The highlight of the tournament for Filius was winning his seventh-place match with an 8-4 victory in overtime against No. 17 Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State on Saturday. It was his first time achieving All-American status.
On Friday, the 12th-seeded Filius clinched All-American honors by pinning Iowa State’s Casey Swiderski in the blood round in 6:05. Swiderski was the 24th seed.
“It feels good,” Filius told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Sunday as he was traveling back to West Lafayette, Indiana, with his team. “I’m just really happy for everyone who put a lot of time into me back at home and at Purdue. I’m really happy for those guys.”
In his sixth year on the Boilermakers team, the graduate student is a four-time qualifier for the NCAA national tournament at 141 pounds. Filius wrestled at the event the past three years, and the 2020 meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, although Filius had qualified for the grand finale at the Big Ten Championships.
In 2021, Filius finished the NCAA tourney with a 2-2 mark and he was 1-2 in 2022.
Filius redshirted his freshman year and was eligible this year due to the extra year of eligibility granted because of the coronavirus crisis.
He had been looking forward to making this season count since deciding to wrestle for one final season.
“It’s been a long journey,” Filius said. “I wanted to come back and give it one more run. I didn’t want to have any regrets. I was definitely excited to come back for one more run.”
Filius started the tourney with an 8-3 decision over No. 21 Cleveland Belton of Oregon State and then scored a 7-6 victory against No. 5 Ryan Jack of North Carolina State.
No. 4 Brock Hardy of Nebraska topped Filius 7-0 in the quarterfinals. But, in the blood round deciding if he were to reach his goal of becoming an All-American or not, Filius came back with the pin of Swiderski.
In the consolation quarterfinals, No. 11 Clay Carlson of South Dakota State scored a 3-1 victory against Filius. However, Filius bounced back to score the overtime win against D’Emilio in the placing match and send him out a winner in his final collegiate bout.
Filius said after the victory, he was overcome with joy. Filius’ dad, mom, fiancée, friends and a former coach were in attendance rooting him on at the BOK Center. His father is former Blue Ponies coach Scott Filius.
“Just a lot of emotions and getting to hug the coaches and teammates and finally seeing the hard work come together,” Filius said. “It was a pretty cool moment to be there with everybody.”
Filius has already earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management and is finishing up his master’s degree in global supply chain management. He said he has a job lined up as a project engineer in construction in Sheridan, Wyoming, after finishing his school at Purdue.
This year, Filius finished with a record of 25-11, establishing a career-high in victories. Overall, he won 87 matches as a Boilermaker. Filius said the success this year was fueled by experience gained during previous campaigns and national tourneys.
“I just got a little more consistent in my approach to the sport and where I was at mentally going into matches,” Filius said.
The 24-year-old Filius said he’ll be retiring from wrestling, which has been a part of his life since his early childhood. Filius estimated that he had started entering youth wrestling tournaments at age 5.
“But my dad was coaching, so I was around practice since the time I can remember,” he said.
So, how does Filius feel about the conclusion to actively competing in a sport which he has been involved since age 5?
“Very bittersweet. I’m ready to be done, but it feels weird it’s over,” Filius said. “It will be fun helping some of the young guys in the spring semester. It will be weird knowing I’m not competing. I still haven’t processed it yet.”
“I’ll write about it in the journal and figure it out. For now, it’s on the backburner.”
Filius was happy to have the cheering section of friends and family in Tulsa. And he’s forever grateful for all those who mentored him and helped him become the wrestler and person he is.
“It was awesome to have so many people there and to have those moments with those guys,” he said.
I just want to “say thank you to everyone back in Havre. There are a lot of people who put time into me.”
