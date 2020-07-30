MADISON, S.D. — It was announced in a press release by the North Star Athletic Association on Thursday that the collegiate athletic conference plans on offering fall sports this year.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted on Tuesday to postpone the national championships in men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to spring 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. A decision on the NAIA football national championship is expected after a COP meeting Friday.
The decision by the NAIA still allows individual conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if the league chooses to do so.
In the Thursday press release, it was announced the North Star Athletic Association Board of Athletic Directors, in conjunction with local and state health departments, is developing protocols to prepare for fall sports participation. The health and welfare of student-athletes and athletic department staff are the focus of all planning processes the release stated.
All NSAA sports can begin team practices on Saturday, Aug. 15. The official competition in the sports of volleyball, soccer and cross country is slated to begin on Saturday, Sept. 5. NSAA football will kick off their nine-game schedule on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Bellevue University, Dakota State, Dickinson State, Mayville State, Presentation College, Valley City State, Viterbo University and Waldorf University all compete in the NSAA.
Rocky Mountain College, a member of the Frontier Conference, had a football game scheduled against Dickinson State on Sept. 12 that was to be played at Herb Klindt Field. However, it was announced in June that that contest was canceled as schedules were adjusted because of the virus.
