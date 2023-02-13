Northern wrestler Carl Hansen singled out by Cascade Conference Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carl Hansen of Montana State-Northern is the men's wrestler of the week in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.The 197-pound redshirt junior from Elko, Nevada, is ranked No. 15 in the NAIA, and has helped the Lights to an overall record of 8-3 and a No. 20 ranking in the national poll. Hansen helped lead the Lights to a 23-17 upset of No. 9 Providence in a dual match held last Thursday night in Lockwood.He defeated No. 14-ranked Liam Swanson with a fall in 2:30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Cascade Collegiate Conference Wrestler Of The Week Carl Hansen Montana State Northern College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament 2023 Montana state swimming meet Photos: Finals of the 2023 State Swim Meet Photos: MHSA State Wrestling Championships Girls Wrestling: Billings Senior and Ronan cruise to team titles
