PARK CITY, Kan. — NaKoda Siegel of Montana State-Northern and KC Buday of the University of Providence finished fourth in their respective weight classes Saturday at the NAIA men's national wrestling championships at Hartman Arena.
Siegel, who is from Colstrip, was fourth at 174 pounds. Buday, from Great Falls, was fourth at 285 pounds.
Both earned All-American status for the second consecutive year.
Siegel, ranked fourth individually, fell to No. 2 Riley Smucker of Life University of Georgia by a 6-4 decision in his final match.
Buday, ranked second, lost by pin (6:12) to No. 5 Gabe Jacobs of Southeastern University of Florida in his finale.
The top eight finishers in each weight class received the distinction of being an All-American performer.
Sawyer Hobbs of Providence placed fifth at 184 pounds. In his closing match, the seventh-ranked Argo beat J.D. Perez of Ottawa University of Kansas by major decision 15-7.
Northern's Austin Vanek placed seventh at 184 pounds. He posted a 7-5 overtime victory over Sam Irwin of Reinhardt University of Georgia in his final match.
Providence's Bridger Hall placed eighth at 165 pounds, losing in overtime to Chadrick Slone of Campbellsville University of Kentucky.
Grand View of Iowa captured the team championship with 196 points. Life was second at 157.5, with Southeastern getting third at 90.
Providence placed 10th in the 30-school field with 45 points. Northern wound up at 17th with 31.5 points.
