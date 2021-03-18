NAMPA, Idaho — Sierra Sanchez scored two goals Thursday to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 4-0 victory over Montana State Billings in women's soccer.

It was the Yellowjackets' first game this spring against a Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent. McKenzie Buell had a goal and two assists and Madison Grande added a goal for the Nighthawks (5-0).

MSUB goalkeeper Clare Keenan had 11 saves. The Jackets (2-3) were outshot 27-6.

MSUB's next game is scheduled for Friday at the College of Idaho.

Tags

Load comments