NAMPA, Idaho — Sierra Sanchez scored two goals Thursday to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 4-0 victory over Montana State Billings in women's soccer.
It was the Yellowjackets' first game this spring against a Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent. McKenzie Buell had a goal and two assists and Madison Grande added a goal for the Nighthawks (5-0).
MSUB goalkeeper Clare Keenan had 11 saves. The Jackets (2-3) were outshot 27-6.
MSUB's next game is scheduled for Friday at the College of Idaho.
