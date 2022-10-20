BILLINGS — Natalie Sullivan supplied a double-double of 15 kills and 14 digs Thursday night as visiting Northwest Nazarene University swept Montana State Billings 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. 

Olivia Wright chipped in with 13 kills, while Caroline McMahon (12) and Miya Koch (10) had double-digit digs for the Nighthawks (15-5, 8-4 GNAC).

NNU is third in the GNAC standings.

The Yellowjackets (7-14, 0-12, GNAC) received eight kills from Jahsita Fa'ali'i. Teammate Kennedy Juranek had nine digs.

MSUB will play host to Central Washington University on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments