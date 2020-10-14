BILLINGS — Driving into the wind in the fourth quarter of a close game against Valley City State (N.D.) on Sept. 26, Dickinson State’s offense needed first downs in order to run precious time off the clock.
The Blue Hawks looked no further than running back Riley Linder, who at one point carried the ball on seven consecutive snaps and moved the chains three separate times. That eventually led to a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Boedecker to Tyger Frye — on fourth down no less — to make it a two-possession lead.
After Valley City served up an interception on its ensuing possession, followed by three more Linder carries and another first down, Dickinson State had secured its third straight win to open the NAIA and North Star Athletic Association football season.
Final score: DSU 27, Valley City 13.
“They just kept handing me the ball up the middle and I just kept getting first downs,” said Linder, a sophomore who came to Dickinson State from the tiny eastern Montana town of Flaxville and played high school ball at Scobey.
Linder, by the way, also rushed for two touchdowns that afternoon.
Winning isn’t new to the Blue Hawks, who have since stretched their perfect mark to 5-0 entering this week’s contest at Mayville State (N.D.). They are currently chasing their sixth consecutive league title under head coach Pete Stanton. But this year is much different.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having put a halt to athletic competition far and wide, the NSAA is the only league currently playing football in a vast geographic region that includes both Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
And the Blue Hawks’ success is derived by the performance of several players that hail from the Treasure State that go beyond the efforts Linder and Frye, a senior and team captain who starred in high school at Billings Senior.
There are 41 players from Montana listed on Dickinson State’s 2020 roster. They’ve come from as close 70 miles away in Wibaux to as far as 680 miles away in Hamilton. Many have fueled the team’s hot start.
Linder said most of them “are small-town kids who’ve come here to work hard and win.”
Frye, already the school’s all-time receptions leader, is tied with Dickinson's own Jaret Lee for the team lead with 32 catches and five touchdowns. Linder, coming into his own as one of the stronger and faster skill players on offense, leads the team with 375 rushing yards and four TDs.
Frye has soaked up every opportunity, especially this season.
“Everybody always tells you it’s going to feel like the blink of an eye and you’re going to be a senior, and it really has,” he said. “But I’ve definitely cherished every moment. It’s been a dream to be out here. It’s been special to me for sure.”
Helena Capital product Conor McCarvel has also been key as a receiver in the passing game.
Safety Dawson McGlothlin of Sidney and linebacker Paxton Miller of Savage have combined for five interceptions. Kicker Jeremiah Paine, who played quarterback at Westby-Grenora, made three field goals in a 23-3 win over Dakota State (S.D.) last week as the Blue Hawks remained unbeaten.
Stanton, himself a Baker native, understands the value his Montana players bring.
“They’ve been very good,” Stanton said. “We’ve always had a tradition of having a lot of Montana guys, and this year they’ve been some of our frontrunners, really at every spot on the field, offense, defense and the kicking game.
“Our biggest area that we’ve always recruited is really from Billings and everything north and south of there back towards North Dakota. If you look at the geography of the whole thing, several of those schools along the border are within 60 or 70 miles of us, and several of the schools in eastern Montana are within two hours of us. So it’s an area that we’ve always recruited very hard.”
Pressing on
Considering the limitations placed on athletic events around the region, it’s not lost on DSU’s players that they have been given a unique opportunity this fall.
They all have friends and former teammates that are forced to sit it out and wait for their respective seasons to start in the spring, particularly at the Big Sky and Frontier Conference levels.
And though the North Star league has pressed on, it hasn’t happened without a few hiccups. Some teams have weathered postponements.
Stanton said the Blue Hawks have yet to play a game with a full complement of players due to positive coronavirus results revealed by periodic testing. But it hasn’t been widespread — a tight end or an offensive lineman here, a backup quarterback there.
Those cases, Stanton said, have been mitigated due to strict quarantine measures.
But that has also allowed for youth to step in and gain experience, guys like defensive back Tel Lunde from Wibaux, running back Cody Asbeck from Fairview and linebacker Brock Jones from Hamilton.
Therefore, each week is seen as a gift.
“It means a lot to all of us,” Frye said. “(Stanton) is preaching every day that we’re blessed to be out there, and I think we all take it to heart. I have a ton of friends that aren’t playing right now, so it means a ton to us for sure.”
McGlothlin, who originally went to study physical therapy at the University of Montana in Missoula before he changed his major to education and transferred to play football for the Blue Hawks, agreed.
“College football and college sports in general, it’s a year-round thing. It sucked to even think that our season wasn’t going to happen. So I really feel for those teams in Montana and all those guys that I know,” McGlothlin said.
“I hate to see that they can’t get out and compete. I feel for them. But I’m also grateful for the opportunity we have at Dickinson. You really can’t take anything for granted, and I think everybody on our team recognizes that.”
The road ahead
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this football season for Dickinson State and the other NAIA teams in action — Stanton said about 65% of them are competing across the country — is that the playoffs aren’t scheduled to begin until April 17.
It will be a 16-team bracket made up of 12 automatic conference-championship bids and four at-large teams. Right now, the Blue Hawks are in the driver's seat in the NSAA, but lead 4-1 Waldorf (Iowa) by just one game in the standings.
If DSU continues its trajectory though the nine-game season and makes the playoffs, it would mean taking a significant break between games. But it would also likely mean healthier bodies and fewer injuries, which could help negate the pure oddity of the schedule.
But the Blue Hawks still have four more games on the docket this fall, beginning with a trip to Mayville State on Saturday in which DSU might finally have its full roster at its disposal.
“Every time I start thinking about the playoffs I catch myself and think about what coach Stanton tells us. We’re taking it week by week and day by day,” McGlothlin said. “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. We’ll take on that challenge when it comes.”
Stanton said the fall season “has been really gratifying for our players. It definitely hasn’t been easy, and we’ve had to be very cautious and be very smart about it. We haven’t taken anything for granted.
“We’re excited to be where we’re at with our record, but mostly that we’re improving and we’re out there every week. It’s been a blessing for our program.”
Count DSU’s big crop of Montanans among the blessed.
