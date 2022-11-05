BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
Under the guidance of Richard (yes, that’s his first name) Duffy, Rocky has gone from practically nothing to conference championships, NAIA national rankings, national tournaments and 363 victories since he first took the head coaching reins of the women’s team in 2002 and built the men’s squad from scratch beginning in 2009.
His men and women are both back in the postseason again this season, playing at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament beginning on Monday in Springfield, Oregon.
His women also secured him a 200th career victory earlier this fall (his men have 163 wins) and almost nobody, especially the Rocky players, students, friends and fellow coaches, call him by his first name — with the notable exception of his wife, Kelly.
“People have asked me what my last name is,” Duffy said during an interview this week with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “They tend to think my first name is Duffy.”
The 46-year-old Duffy, who grew up in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, and became a U.S. citizen in 2016, started out at Rocky as an assistant women’s coach to Seth Brown in 2001.
He has gone on to make himself pretty comfy at the small college where his overall record is 363-205-48, making him one of the school’s all-time coaching greats.
“I guess growing up everybody just called me Duffy, too,” he said. “I had an older brother who was Big Duffy and I was Little Duffy. It has kind of stuck.
“That’s what I am comfortable with (being called Duffy) and the players are comfortable with it, too,” he added.
A composed gentleman on the bench, under most circumstances, Duffy has taken seven men’s teams and two women’s teams to NAIA national tournaments overall.
The Bears have reached the quarterfinals twice on the men’s side, and the women advanced as far as the round of 16 on one occasion.
“He just has a passion for teaching the game of soccer to anyone that is willing to listen,” said men’s assistant coach Jared Dickerson, who has been by Duffy's side for 17 years. “He’s a great coach and has the patience, the drive and the compassion for the game.”
Rocky is certainly getting closer to its annual goal of winning a national championship, especially on the men’s side.
“In 2018 we lost to the eventual champion 1-0 in a (quarterfinal) game that we definitely could have won,” Duffy said.
The men and women have collectively claimed nine conference championships in the Frontier and Cascade leagues.
The men have five conference tournament titles, and there are 18 action photos of Rocky’s All-America players (10 of them women) adorning one wall in Duffy’s Alden Hall office on the Rocky campus.
One of them, Oliver Gore, was the NAIA men’s national player of the year in 2013. One of Duffy’s first recruits from 2002, Jeannie McGonagle, came from England and is in Rocky’s sports Hall of Fame.
“I like to think my teams are organized and are fun to watch,” Duffy said. “I want players to be creative. I try to prepare the team during the week, and then on the weekend I let them go out and express themselves on the field.
“The players enjoy being part of that environment and playing that way.”
Alongside Duffy on the bench are longtime assistants and “two of my best friends” Kevin Luse (women) and Dickerson (men).
Luse, who coached the Billings West boys to a state title in 2008, has been at Rocky for 16 years (2002-03 and 2009-22).
“It’s not just me,” Duffy said of the program's rise. “It’s having people and players around you that can make you successful.”
When the women’s program first started competing in 1999, the Rocky women didn’t have a field to play on. They practiced in the outfield at a nearby baseball diamond.
“I was driving the bus. (Duffy) was driving the bus,” Luse said of the early days. “We were just trying to make a season out of it. It has evolved into a very respected program.”
The women qualified for nationals for the first time in 2008. The men first advanced in 2012.
“I think when you first start coaching it is all about the wins and losses,” Duffy said. “To be honest with you that is all you’re really worrying about. How many games can I win and how can I further my career.
“But the longer you do it it’s not really about the wins and losses. It’s about the kids that go through your programs … the memories that are created when you win games, win conference tournaments and go to national tournaments. You evolve the longer you coach. Other things take priorities over just winning.”
Duffy, who is also Rocky’s director of soccer, seldom has players leave the program before their four years are up.
“His ultimate goal is to get these kids through college with a diploma in hand,” Dickerson said.
They also have some fun along the way, including going to a Portland Trail Blazers’ game on a recent playing trip to Oregon and hitting the beaches while at nationals in Alabama and Florida.
“I love what I do,” Duffy said of directing both teams. “I love the experiences here at Rocky Mountain College. I think it is a great school that fully supports me and what I want to do.
“So until I feel that I get too old that I can’t do it anymore, I will continue doing both.”
Duffy said he believes his ties to both teams helps to create a strong bond between the men and women, who travel and eat together as a group and almost always play matches at the same location.
“I think (the togetherness) enhances the chemistry and the experience of the athletes in our program because they do have the full support of each other,” he said.
Shaney McCabe, a fifth-year senior after transferring to Rocky two years ago, is a captain on the women’s team. She is also from Dundee, Scotland, which is close to Duffy’s hometown.
McCabe said she enjoys hearing Duffy’s slight Scottish accent and appreciates his love of the European style of “one touch soccer. Finding feet and getting forward.”
“I think on a yearly basis our men’s program is usually around 50% international players,” Duffy said. "I’d say our women’s program is at 25%. We’ve had quite a bit of success with international players coming into our program.
“It creates kind of a cultural experience for players in our program.”
He has already signed Laurel’s Mya Maack, Montana’s all-time leading career goal scorer, for next season.
“I am extremely excited about some of the local talent we have on our team right now,” Duffy said.
He came to the U.S. in 1995 as a 19-year-old to play college soccer. Duffy received NAIA All-America recognition at both Husson University in Maine and the University of Mary in North Dakota before embarking on his coaching career.
Besides being at Rocky, Duffy is also in his fifth year as the director of coaching for Real Billings FC. His three youngest sons, Charlie, 13, Lewis, 11, and Henry, 9, have grown up around Rocky soccer.
At the moment, Charlie has displayed the most interest in pursuing the game, and Duffy was asked if he will join the Battlin' Bears someday.
"I hope so," Duffy said with a laugh.
Over the years, international players and several Montanans have both made big contributions to Rocky’s success.
“His understanding of the game is completely unparalleled to the other coaches I have been around,” said senior Zach Wall of Billings, who has played for Duffy during two stints at Rocky. "He has my respect."
Some of Duffy’s favorites and most impactful players over the years include McGonagle (England), Lauren Brophy (Helena), Allie Beckers (Billings), Kirsty Montignani (Scotland) and Lauryn Gamache (St. Louis, Missouri) on the women’s side.
For the men, his list of top contributors includes Gore (England), Eddie Cass (England), Tulio Melo (Brazil), Jack Clancy (Ireland) and Nick Heffernan (England).
While some of those players are back to living overseas, former Bears have stayed put in the U.S. and in Billings.
Ex-Rocky players Jace Beck and Steph (Jensen) Wagner are the head soccer coaches at Senior. Beck’s boys just played for the Class AA state championship.
Another former player, Chez Keehn, is the girls coach at Lockwood. She has also coached the Senior girls.
As an international player, McCabe said she will be "following in Duffy's footsteps" and remaining in Montana.
“He’s really helped me prepare for my future life here,” she said. “I will be staying in Montana, I think. Hopefully I will be living in the Bozeman or Billings area. Duffy really did sell Montana for me.
“I will be cheering on the sideline for him.”
