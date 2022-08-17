Boise State's Paige Bartsch has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year as selected by the league's head coaches. In addition, Lauren Ohlinger and Bartsch were named to the Preseason All-MW Team.
Also released today was the 2022 MW Preseason Coaches' Poll which placed the Broncos tied for third with San Jose State behind last year's co-champions Colorado State in first and Utah State in second.
Bartsch joins Sierra Nobley (2015 and 2016) as the only two Broncos to earn MW Preseason Player of the Year recognition since Boise State joined the conference for the 2011 season.
The native of Helena and three-time state champion in volleyball and basketball at Capital High School, is coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where she was named the MW Freshman of the Year. She battled through an injury early, while starting in 14 of 22 matches played during the season. She even switched positions midway through the campaign moving from middle blocker to right side hitter and frequently played in all six rotations. Bartsch finished the year with 152 kills, 20 service aces, 50 digs, 56 blocks and 202.5 points.
Bartsch and Ohlinger were both named preseason all-conference after leading Boise State to the 2022 MW Championship tournament title and a berth into the NCAA Championship. This is the third consecutive season that Ohlinger has made the Preseason All-MW Team, while it marks Bartch's first appearance.
