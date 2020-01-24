BILLINGS — Dickinson State continues to sign football players from eastern Montana.
Earlier this week, the Blue Hawks announced that Park City's Austin Dennis and Shepherd's Jay Johnson signed with DSU.
Welcome Austin Dennis from Park City, Montana to the Blue Hawk Family! #TreasureStateHawks #Hawks20ar pic.twitter.com/p3kUzk3lks— DSU Football (@BlueHawkFB) January 21, 2020
Welcome Jay Johnson from Shepherd, Montana to the Blue Hawk Family. #Hawks20ar #TreasureStateHawks #HawksAreUp pic.twitter.com/UJmEQedpX2— DSU Football (@BlueHawkFB) January 21, 2020
Dennis earned an all-state honor at offensive guard and made the all-Southern 8-Man second team at defensive end this past season. Johnson was a second-team all-Eastern B selection at both running back and defensive back.
Johnson and Dennis join a growing list of Class of 2020 Montanans bound for Dickinson, North Dakota. Red Lodge's Austin Heimer also signed with the Blue Hawks this week, while DSU landed Huntley Project's Chris Kistler and Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.