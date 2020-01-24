BILLINGS — Dickinson State continues to sign football players from eastern Montana.

Earlier this week, the Blue Hawks announced that Park City's Austin Dennis and Shepherd's Jay Johnson signed with DSU. 

Dennis earned an all-state honor at offensive guard and made the all-Southern 8-Man second team at defensive end this past season. Johnson was a second-team all-Eastern B selection at both running back and defensive back.

Johnson and Dennis join a growing list of Class of 2020 Montanans bound for Dickinson, North Dakota. Red Lodge's Austin Heimer also signed with the Blue Hawks this week, while DSU landed Huntley Project's Chris Kistler and Glendive's Kirby Basta and Nelson Crisafulli last month.

