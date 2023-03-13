DILLON — Patrick Jensen, who has been assisting with the men's basketball program at Montana Western for the past five seasons, was named Monday as the new head coach of the Bulldogs.
Jensen, who has been serving as Western's associate head coach, was named interim head coach earlier this month after Mike Larsen stepped down after five seasons.
With the interim tag now lifted, Jensen will be the 13th head coach in the history the men's program.
"As I was thinking about our next head coach, I wanted to find someone that could build a program long term, develop a culture of winning and most importantly, have a positive impact on the lives of current and future Bulldogs," director of athletics Michael Feuling said in a school press release.
"Success is built by character, doing the little things, hard work and dedication. Throughout my reflection, those traits kept leading me back to Pat."
Jensen called his promotion "a humbling experience.
"The amount of people who have helped and supported me throughout my career, I am so thankful and appreciative of all of you. I am excited to continue to work with our current student-athletes, as well as the incoming ones. UMW basketball has an incredible history thanks to all the former coaches and players and we plan on continuing to build on that tradition"
Jensen played at Montana State-Northern from 2010-15 where he was part of two regular and one postseason Frontier Conference championships, along with four appearances in the NAIA national tournament.
He spent three seasons with Idaho State University, two as a graduate assistant, and the 2017-18 season as director of player development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.