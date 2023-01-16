Marcus Stephens of the University of Providence and Tavia Rooney of Montana Tech were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.

Stephens, a 6-foot-3 senior from Hilltop, Washington, averaged 26 points and seven rebounds as the Argos won over Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College.

He also averaged 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

Stephens shot 56% from the field and 91% (20 of 22) from the foul line.

Rooney, a 6-1 junior forward, averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists as the Orediggers went 1-1 on the weekend.

The recorded her fourth double-double of the season (18 points, 11 rebounds) in a win at home over MSU-Northern.

In a road loss at No. 12 Montana Western, Rooney led Tech with 24 points and a career-high six assists.

