BILLINGS — When Terae Briggs’ European pro basketball debut was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t necessarily game over for the former Plenty Coups standout.
The 6-foot-3 power forward from the University of Nevada weighed her options, did some soul searching, and found herself doing something she had always been drawn to: working with troubled youth at the Rite of Passage organization in Yerington, Nevada.
Briggs, 23, returned home from Europe in March after her first season in the Sweden Basketball League ended prematurely due to the worldwide virus.
Briggs played for the Mark Basket Marbo basketball team in Kinna, a small southern Swedish town of about 15,000 people.
“Our team last year struggled a bit finding chemistry early on, but as the season progressed, so did we,” Briggs told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “The competition was a different animal each game. Some teams had players as old as 50 on their roster. We finished the season with more wins this year than last year. We definitely held our own.”
November is Native American Heritage Month across the United States. It was established to honor and recognize Native Americans as the first people of this nation and to celebrate their cultural heritage and integral importance to the past, present and future of the country.
Briggs was asked by 406mtsports.com how her culture has motivated her as a leader.
“I am a Crow from Arrow Creek and I am very proud to be a Mountain Crow because of our strong and resilient nature. Whenever the odds are not necessarily in my favor I think about my heritage and the Crow people," Briggs said. “To make the best of any situation no matter what problem might be. To survive and thrive has always been instilled in me at an early age growing up.”
Basketball in Europe
The Swedish domestic league plays a round-robin like schedule of 36 games, each team playing one another four times, according to Eurobasket.com.
European league rules and regulations varied from Briggs’ experience as an NCAA Division I athlete. She was tasked to adapt and modify her skill set at power forward for the European squad.
“The new coaching system focused on my footwork, European fundamentals, and style. It was a bit of shock to see all the little differences and as a player. It was exciting though, the new tools I learned ultimately strengthened my game and made me a more versatile player,” Briggs said.
With the novel coronavirus putting the season on hold, Briggs decided to return to the U.S.
“Once the pandemic made world news, all SBL functions shut down. Nothing was for certain in terms of schedule and play. I made the decision to come home,” Briggs added. “I let the coaching staff know I wouldn’t be returning, unfortunately it just wasn’t the right time or place for me. We parted ways amicably.”
Briggs is working with an agent on finding a more suitable team.
“Overall, I am very thankful for the time and opportunity I spent overseas,” she said. “I look forward to furthering my future as a professional basketball player.”
Humble beginnings
Before making her leap to the pros, Briggs was making a name for herself out of the small Crow Reservation town of Bapua (Pryor).
Briggs’ raw ability and relentlessness flew under the radar while she lettered all four years as a Plenty Coups Warrior.
After graduating as valedictorian, the 2016 Class C all-state selection was picked up by United Tribes Technical College the following year. United Tribes is an NJCAA Division II college outside of Bismarck, North Dakota.
As a true-freshman and playing post/power forward, Briggs barnstormed through the competitive Mon-Dak conference averaging 22.5 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. She guided the fledgling Thunderbirds to their first Region XIII Championship and a national tournament appearance while earning Region XIII Most Valuable Player and NJCAA D-II All-America honors.
The season brought national attention to her abilities from schools across the country.
After one year with UTTC, Briggs signed with the University of Nevada. She was recruited by Glasgow native Kami Malnaa, who was then a Wolf Pack assistant coach.
Malnaa had a stellar Montana State Billings basketball career (1998-2002), finishing third all-time in career 3-pointers made (171).
“Terae wasn’t a strength player, but a finesse player. She never took anything for granted. Terae never forgot her roots. She gave us 100% and was always looking to better the team," Malnaa said. “She had great blue-collar work ethic and a bright smile.”
“I learned a lot from the two coaches I played for at Nevada,” Briggs said. “My game really progressed from primarily playing down low on the blocks to developing an outside perimeter game. Being a part of the Wolf Pack definitely built on my leadership qualities also.”
After three seasons at Nevada, Briggs tallied 993 career points and 692 rebounds (seventh in program history). Her field goal percentage of 51.2% ranks fourth all-time.
Briggs capped her senior year earning all-Mountain West honorable mention recognition.
A new adventure
Back in the States, a new opportunity is taking shape as Briggs' hardwood warrior journey enters intermission.
“I needed to do something, but I wanted that something to matter,” Briggs said. “There was a small buzz circulating among my old Wolf Pack teammates that an organization back in Yerington had openings to help disadvantaged children. I jumped at the chance and was on my way back to Nevada.”
Also working at Rite of Passage was Malnaa.
“This job isn’t for everyone, but it can be extremely rewarding. Your glass has to be half-full,” Malnaa said. “Terae is a very positive person. Her background really lends to her experience as a mentor. She relates. She not only talks the talk, but walks the walk.”
According to riteofpassage.com, founded in 1984, the organization focuses on improving the lives of youth, families and communities by implementing programs with innovative solutions backed by clinical research. Currently there are more than 40 programs in 15 states.
“At Rite of Passage, the children I work with and their backgrounds are compelling to me,” Briggs said. “I feel I can connect with them and show them there is a way through all of this. I emphasize lifestyle change, personal respect, and accountability. I express to them that anything is possible with hard work and dedication no matter who you are or where you are from. We are all in this together.”
Briggs’ kindred spirit largely identifies with the struggles of the disadvantaged and destitute. She has been a leader and underdog most of her life for these reasons.
“Early in my basketball career while growing up in Pryor I saw firsthand the impact of being a successful Native student-athlete. My family and community rallied behind my teams. My little niece even wore my college number. I felt honored. I saw the impact I made on my community and understood the importance of positive role models and the influence they have on young people,” Briggs said. “As an upperclassman at Nevada, my strength in leadership grew as team captain. Helping the younger players find themselves within our program while building trust as well as believing in one another was key to our success on the floor.”
The highly spirited competitor is optimistic despite her professional basketball career being on hiatus for now.
“As for basketball, don’t count me out. Currently I am just playing out my options. I love the game. I will return to playing ball professionally, if it is in the cards. I am in no rush. At this stage of the game, basketball is a business and players need to be professionally marketed for their abilities.” Briggs said. “Right now I feel that this is my calling, helping our leaders of tomorrow. You need to be all in when you do this line work and I’m all in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.