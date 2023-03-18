TULSA, Okla. — Sixth-year Purdue graduate student Parker Filius of Havre placed seventh at 141 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships here on Saturday.

It is the first time the four-time State A champion earned an All-American finish. He is a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier at 141 pounds, having competed at the meet the past three seasons. The 2020 NCAA meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although Filius qualified for the meet at the Big Ten Championships.

