Purdue's Parker Filius takes down Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio in overtime in the seventh-place match at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. The four-time State A champion from Havre prevailed, 8-4, in overtime.
Purdue's Parker Filius takes down Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio in overtime in the seventh-place match at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Filius, of Havre, went 4-2 at the tourney.
Purdue's Parker Filius, of Havre, is pictured wrestling Nebraska's Brock Hardy (bottom) in the 141-pound quarterfinals at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Friday.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP
Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP
TULSA, Okla. — Sixth-year Purdue graduate student Parker Filius of Havre placed seventh at 141 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships here on Saturday.
It is the first time the four-time State A champion earned an All-American finish. He is a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier at 141 pounds, having competed at the meet the past three seasons. The 2020 NCAA meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although Filius qualified for the meet at the Big Ten Championships.
In the seventh-place match on Saturday, Filius defeated Dylan D'Emilio of Ohio State 8-4 in overtime. Overall, Filius had a record of 4-2 in Tulsa.
Filius set a career-high in victories this year with 25. Overall, he finished the season 25-11.
