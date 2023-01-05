COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three weeks after accepting a job as offensive coordinator at UNLV, Montana native Bobby Petrino reportedly is taking the same position at Texas A&M.
Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Petrino — a Lewistown native who lived early on in Butte, played for Helena Capital and was quarterback for Carroll College — will handle the play-calling duties for the Aggies, who were 5-7 this past season with head coach Jimbo Fisher calling the plays.
According to ESPN, Petrino told UNLV coach Barry Odom on Wednesday that he's leaving for College Station.
Petrino, 61, coached at FCS Missouri State this past season and also has been head coach at Arkansas, Louisville (twice) and Western Kentucky. This will be his first job as an assistant since 2002 at Auburn.
Petrino was at Carroll College from 1980-82. He was a graduate assistant at Carroll in 1983 and then again as offensive coordinator in 1985-86 under his father, Bob Sr.
Petrino also was an assistant at Weber State, Idaho, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville and with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. At Louisville, he coached Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
As a college head coach his overall record is 137-71, including two FCS playoff losses with Missouri State.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.