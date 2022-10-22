GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College placed third individually Saturday at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge cross country race, with the Battlin' Bears placing 11th as a team.
In a race featuring top NAIA competition, Little Light covered the 5K course in 17 minutes, 31.2 seconds.
Addy Wiley of Huntington University (Indiana) was the winner at 16:57.60. There were 214 runners.
There were 25 teams competing for the women, with more than half nationally ranked.
Besides Little Light, Jayden Woodland (18:42) and Kallyn Wilkins (19:20.1) ran personal bests for Rocky.
Woodland placed 37th and Wilkins was 64th.
Rocky will host the Rocky XC Invite at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
