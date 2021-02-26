NEW ORLEANS — Allexander Kosel of Roberts has been honored as a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Regional Athlete of the Year.
Kosel, a junior at Eastern Oregon, received the men's field award for the West Region.
Kosel is the only EOU athlete that is entered in multiple events — he is set to compete in both the long jump and triple jump — at Indoor Nationals, March 3-6 in Yankton, South Dakota. He is ranked fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 47-11 that he achieved at the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell, Idaho, Feb. 20-21. In the long jump, Kosel is seeded No. 8 with a leap of 23-6. His distance in the long jump was posted on Feb. 5 at the C of Icebreaker. His triple jump mark is second best in EOU history for indoor, and his long jump mark is third, according to a school news release. Both marks are the best in the West Region the release stated.
