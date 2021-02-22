LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon University's Allexander Kosel, a junior from Roberts, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's men's indoor field athlete of the week on Monday.

Kosel won the high jump (6-4 3/4) and the triple jump (47-11) at the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell, Idaho, over the weekend.

His mark in the triple jump is tied for fourth best in the NAIA. 

