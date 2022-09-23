DICKINSON, N.D. — Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light raced to victories on Friday, and Rocky Mountain College captured the team titles at the Shane Greiver Invite cross country meet.
Wilson placed first in the 8K men's race with a clocking of 25 minutes, 35.5 seconds. Little Light was first in 17:50.8 in the 5K women's race.
Rocky's men won the team championship with 24 points. The winning score for the Battlin' Bear women was 18 points.
For the men, Corbyn Svec (26:56.7) placed second for Rocky. Teammate Ethan Blount (28:28.3) was fifth.
Jayden Woodland (19:36.5) was second behind teammate Little Light for the women.
Rocky's Chloe Byntesen (20:01.1) was fifth and Kallyn Wilkins (20:08.8) was sixth.
The Bears will run at the rescheduled Frontier Conference Preview meet in Helena on Tuesday.
