BROOKINGS, S.D. — Eight indoor track and field athletes from Rocky Mountain College are competing at the three-day NAIA Indoor National Championship Track & Field Meet.

The Battlin' Bears' women's distance medley team of Rylie Schoenfield, Kellan Wahl, Kallyn Wilkins and Jayden Woodland was in action on Thursday, finishing 17th in a field of 20 during the prelims.

Tags

Load comments