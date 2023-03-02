BROOKINGS, S.D. — Eight indoor track and field athletes from Rocky Mountain College are competing at the three-day NAIA Indoor National Championship Track & Field Meet.
The Battlin' Bears' women's distance medley team of Rylie Schoenfield, Kellan Wahl, Kallyn Wilkins and Jayden Woodland was in action on Thursday, finishing 17th in a field of 20 during the prelims.
The Bears were timed at 12:53.59. Only the top eight teams made the finals, with the winning time of 11:50.93 recorded by Huntington University of Indiana.
Rocky's Sydney Little Light will be running in the prelims of the women's mile on Friday. She will enter the race with the fourth-fastest time (4:56.77) and will be seeking her ninth career All-American honor.
Teammate Seth Petsch will run in the 800-meter prelims, where he qualified with a 1:54.36 clocking. The field of 20 athletes enter with only five seconds of separation between all of the seeding times.
Jackson Wilson of Rocky will also be competing in the 3,000-meter prelims. He placed sixth and earned All-American recognition in the 3,000 a year ago at nationals.
Wilson enters this year's competition with the 14th fastest time of the 29 qualifiers, with a clocking of 8:31.23.
All of the finals are scheduled for Saturday.
Jay Jetmore is Rocky's lone field athlete competing in Brookings. He will be participating in the pole vault on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.