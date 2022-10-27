Cross country teams from Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College are ranked in the NAIA's Top 25 Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday.

Carroll's women are ranked 19th and Rocky's women are 22nd, while the Fighting Saints are 25th in the men's poll.

Taylor (Indiana) is ranked No. 1 for the women. Milligan (Tennessee) is No. 1 for the men.

Frontier Conference teams receiving votes in the men's balloting include Montana Tech and Montana Western. No Frontier teams were included in the schools receiving votes for the wiomen.

