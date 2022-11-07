Players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and Montana Tech are the recipients of the Frontier Conference's weekly awards for volleyball.

Maureen Jessop of Tech was chosen as the attacker of the week, while the defender award went to Ayla Embry of Rocky.

Carroll's Hannah Schweikert was the setter of the week.

Jessop averaged 5.25 kills per set in a pair of wins by the 15th-ranked Orediggers. She had 27 kills against Montana Western.

Embry recorded 54 digs for an average of 7.71 per set in two road victories.

This was the fifth straight week Embry has won the award. It's the 22nd award of her career.

Schweikert averaged 11.71 assists and 2.57 digs per set in wins over the University of Providence and MSU-Northern.

