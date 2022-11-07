Players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and Montana Tech are the recipients of the Frontier Conference's weekly awards for volleyball.
Maureen Jessop of Tech was chosen as the attacker of the week, while the defender award went to Ayla Embry of Rocky.
Carroll's Hannah Schweikert was the setter of the week.
Jessop averaged 5.25 kills per set in a pair of wins by the 15th-ranked Orediggers. She had 27 kills against Montana Western.
Embry recorded 54 digs for an average of 7.71 per set in two road victories.
This was the fifth straight week Embry has won the award. It's the 22nd award of her career.
Schweikert averaged 11.71 assists and 2.57 digs per set in wins over the University of Providence and MSU-Northern.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.