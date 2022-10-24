BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's golf teams won the Grob Cup and Spalding Cup by defeating Montana State Billings on Saturday.
The competition was played over three days with each day being held at a different golf course and with a different scoring system.
Lake Hills, Yegen and Hilands hosted formats consisting of best ball, alternate shot and singles.
Rocky's women won five of eight singles matches on Saturday at Hilands to win the overall event 12-4 and claim the Spalding Cup.
Claire Wright, Kadence Fischer, Grace Metcalf, Valentina Zuleta and Ella Torsleff were the Rocky winners in singles.
In winning the Grob Cup by a 10-9 score, Rocky received wins in singles from Nolan Burzminski, Haydn Driver, Daniel Sigurjonsson, Aiden McDonagh and Oliver Walker.
Burzminski won four of his last six holes to secure the winning point for the Bears.
