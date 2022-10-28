BILLINGS — Niklas Kneller and Igor Soares scored second-half goals as Rocky Mountain College defeated Carroll College 2-0 Friday afternoon in Cascade Conference men's soccer on Wendy's Field.
Kneller scored in the 66th minute for the Battlin' Bears (9-6-1, 7-5), with Soares following with his goal three minutes later.
A header by Quique Garcia helped set up the goal by Kneller. A pass from teammate Aaron Ulloa helped Soares break free for a one-on-one encounter with the Carroll goalkeeper.
Rocky goalie Stefan Schenk had three saves en route to the shutout.
In the women's game, Rocky and Carroll settled for a 0-0 tie.
The Bears outshot the Saints 16-5,
Carroll's Sarah Conway (six saves) and Rocky's Mandi Dallimore (four saves) both had strong afternoons in front of the net.
The Bears finished their regular season at 5-8-4 overall and 3-6-3 in conference.
Rocky's women will need both Warner Pacific and the University of Providence to lose or tie in matches on Saturday to qualify for the conference postseason tournament.
Rocky's men will close out the regular season on Sunday with a 1 p.m. match at home against Walla Walla University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.