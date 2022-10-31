BILLINGS — Niclas Bickel, Jose Reyes-Mortero and Felix Knoerle scored goals Sunday afternoon as Rocky Mountain College closed its regular season with a 3-0 victory over visiting Walla Walla University in Cascade Conference men's soccer.
Reyes-Mortero, Bickel and Zach Wall had assists for the Battlin' Bears (10-6-1, 8-5).
Rocky outshot Walla Walla 17-3.
The Bears will enter next week's conference tournament as the sixth seed. Rocky will play Corban University on Monday, Nov. 7 in Springfield, Oregon.
